Volunteer Lawyers Project forms program to aid low-income landlords across Massachusetts

BOSTON — The Volunteer Lawyers Project has formed the Landlord Advocacy Program, the first statewide advocacy initiative for low-income landlords.
Comprised of a team of attorneys, paralegals, law students and volunteers from communities across Massachusetts, VLP works to deliver free legal services, help process financial assistance applications and provide access to educational materials and resources.
The program serves low-income landlords who reside in the properties they rent out, often relying on their tenants’ rent to pay their mortgage. They are often elderly, non-native English speakers, and are without ready access to resources.
Those eligible for assistance are required to live in and rent out part of a two- to three-family home and must meet certain income criteria excluding the value of their home. For free services, household income must be at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty line.
Information: 857-320-6452, Yeseria Carrion, ycarrion@vlpnet.org. The online application is available at vlplandlord.com.