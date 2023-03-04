Volunteers in Medicine Berkshires expands board

GREAT BARRINGTON — Volunteers in Medicine Berkshires recently elected four new board members, and has added a full-time nurse practitioner.
Liliana Atanacio, Gail DeNicola, Gary Lazarus and Veronica Torres Martin are the new board members. Christina deReis is the new nurse practitioner.
Atanacio, who grew up in Toluca City, Mexico, is a Steam educator at Flying Cloud Institute and serves as the co-president. She moved to the Berkshires 14 years ago.
DeNicola has spent her career leading business transformation and marketing innovation in both the public and private sectors. She spent over 20 years in senior executive roles in financial services and went on to lead the largest American Red Cross division in the U.S.
Lazarus, who is originally from Durban, South Africa, is currently the vice president of the Beachwood Lenstock Homeowners Association in Stockbridge, and has been working on VIM’s development committee for three years. He has worked for Golding International, the largest private real estate brokerage in South Africa, and several U.S. brokerages including Coldwell Banker and Berkshire Property Agents.
Torres Martin, a native of Chile, is the manager of the language and translation services and spiritual care department at Berkshire Health Systems. She is a certified medical interpreter with 20 years of translation and interpreting experience, including for the Pittsfield Public Schools. She moved to the United States in 1997 and to the Berkshires in 2003.
DeRis, who lives in Great Barrington, has been volunteering and apprenticing at VIM since 2020. She previously worked as a registered nurse for Berkshire Health Systems in its medical surgical and critical care units, and as a home health nurse. Prior to joining the VIM team, she worked as a primary care provider at Hillcrest Family Health Center in Pittsfield.