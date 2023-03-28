Study finds Massachusetts is country’s most innovative state

BOSTON — Massachusetts is the country’s most innovative state, while Boston is the third best city to find STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) jobs in the United States, according to a study by WalletHub.
The Bay State is actually ranked second in the innovative state category, but trails only the District of Columbia in the rankings.
According to the study, Massachusetts ranks first in both projected STEM-job demand by 2030, and research and development spending per capita. The state is also ranked third overall in eighth grade math and science performance and sixth in share of STEM professionals; share of science and engineering graduates over the age of 25; and in share of technology companies.
Boston trails only Seattle and Austin, Texas in the best city’s category. Two other Massachusetts cities are ranked in the top 25. Worcester is 13th and Springfield is 24th.
Mississippi is ranked as the country's least innovative state.