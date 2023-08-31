Walmart Supercenter to celebrate newly remodeled North Adams store

NORTH ADAMS — The Walmart Supercenter will host a "Re-Grand Opening" event Friday to celebrate the newly remodeled store at 1415 Curran Memorial Highway.
The remodel features a streamlined layout for better selection for easier shopping, a new mother’s room, an added clinic room at the pharmacy, and more, according to a news release. It also includes aesthetic enhancements and remodeled customer restrooms.
The event will feature a brief ceremony and ribbon-cutting at 8 a.m., followed by food and beverage sampling. There also will be a presentation of grants to local nonprofit organizations, including North Adams Fire Department, North Adams Public Schools, Northern Berkshire United Way, Hoosac Valley Regional High School, and Got Spots Animal Shelter.