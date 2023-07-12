Webinar scheduled on QuickBooks basics

PITTSFIELD
Webinar scheduled on QuickBooks basicsKB Accounting will hold a webinar on QuickBooks online basics for entrepreneurs and small business owners at 10 a.m. July 26.
Participants in the webinar will be shown how to record and categorize invoices and bills using QuickBooks Online.
Sarah DeZess, s senior accountant with Smith, Watson & Co. will discuss how this affects taxes and possibly give tips on how participants can save on their tax bills.
Questions/information: info@kbaccountingpittsfield.com.
Lee Bank Foundation awards $50k in community funding
Lee Bank Foundation has awarded $50,000 to 12 Berkshire area organizations in its second-round of 2023 community funding.
Recipients were awarded grants ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 to support their local programming.
The following organizations received funding:
Becket Athenaeum; Berkshire Bounty; Berkshire Center for Justice; Berkshire Children’s Chorus; Berkshire Community Diaper Project and Berkshire County Arc.
Also receiving grants were Berkshire South Regional Community Center; Community Access to the Arts; Elizabeth Freeman Center; Greenagers; Mass Audubon-Pleasant Valley; and Roots Rising.
The application deadline for the next round of 2023 Foundation funding is Sept. 1. The application and more information can be found on the community impact section of Lee Bank’s website.
To be considered for grant awards, applicants must be a (501)©(3) nonprofit organization. Applicants are only eligible to receive funding once in a 12-month period.
Sabic honored by American Chemistry Council
Sabic has received a 2023 Sustainability Leadership Award for Exemplary Achievements in Circularity by the American Chemistry Council, recognizing the company’s pioneering collaborations to bring ocean-bound plastic back into a circular material.
The company received the 2023 Circularity Award for its leadership in implementing effective solutions using recovered and recycled ocean bound plastic. The projects include a collaboration with a Malaysia based plastics recycling company, a European manufactuter of flexible packaging film products a Spanish food brand, and major Asian manufacturers of flexible packaging.
Ocean bound plastic is abandoned plastic waste found in areas up to 50 kilometers inland from waterways and at risk of eventually being washed into the ocean by rainfall, rivers or tides.
— Staff reports