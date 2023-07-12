WMHT names Michele Desrosiers VP communications

Michele Desrosiers has been named vice president, marketing and communications at WMHT Public Media in Albany, N.Y.
With more than 15 years of marketing and operations leadership in the nonprofit performing arts, corporate finance and technology sectors, she will spearhead efforts to build WMHT’s regional profile, increase its public awareness and presence, and drive community engagement and partnerships.
Most recently, Desrosiers served as vice president of engagement strategy for Goldman Sachs Ayco Personal Financial Management. She has also served as chief marketing officer at Saratoga Performing Arts Center, in Saratoga, N.Y. and as managing director of Capital Repertory Theatre.
Desrosiers holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern California, and an MBA in marketing from National University in San Diego.