MassHire Berkshire Workforce Board to hold employer workshops on high school internships

PITTSFIELD — The MassHire Berkshire Workforce Board is holding three workshops across the Berkshires for employers and organizations that are interested in working with high school interns.
The workshops will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. March 15 at the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge; April 26 at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in North Adams; and May 12 at Berkshire Health Systems Hillcrest Campus, in Pittsfield.
These identical workshops will provide tips, guidance and strategies for providing internships to high school students. They are open to professionals interested in starting an internship at their company or looking to enhance their current internship program.
Information/registration: Youth program specialist Kat Toomey, kat@masshireberkshire.com, 413-442-7177, ext. 120.