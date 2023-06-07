<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
WTBR programs receive national recognition

PITTSFIELD — Two local programs produced on Pittsfield Community Radio, WTBR-FM (89.7) have received Hometown Media Awards in a national contest conducted by the Alliance for Community Media.

“Backstory: Let’s Hear it,” produced by Roberta McCulloch-Dews, and “Berkshire Sports Now,” hosted by Robbie Zucker and Sean Cronin, were chosen out of nearly 1,000 submissions as the best in their categories.

"Backstory," a one-hour radio program produced and hosted by McCulloch-Dews, won in the government profile community radio category. This is WTBR-FM’s second consecutive win in the category.

"Berkshire Sports Now" was chosen as the best in the entertainment and arts community radio series category.

All of the award-winning programs will be honored during the annual Hometown Media Awards Ceremony on June 28 in Brooklyn N.Y.

