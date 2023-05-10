Zonta Club of Berkshire County accepting applications for two scholarships

PITTSFIELD — The Zonta Club of Berkshire County is accepting applications for the Jane M. Klausman Business Scholarship and the Zonta International Women in STEM Scholarship.
The Jane M. Klausman Business Scholarship is awarded to college students who are pursuing undergraduate or graduate degrees in business management. The Women in STEM Scholarship is awarded to college students who are pursuing undergraduate degrees in STEM (science, technology, engineering and/or mathematics) subjects.
Eligible applicants for both scholarships should be in their second year of college.
The $1,000 winner of the Klausman Scholarship is eligible for an additional $8,000 award at the Zonta International level. The $1,000 winner of the Women in STEM Scholarship is eligible for an additional $5,000 award at the Zonta International level.
The application deadline for the Women in STEM Scholarship is June 15, while the application deadline for the Klausman Business Scholarship is July 1.
Applications/information: ZontaBerkshire.org.