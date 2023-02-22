Zonta Club of Berkshire County is offering $1,000 scholarship award

LENOX — The Zonta Club of Berkshire County is currently accepting applications for the 2023 Young Women in Public Affairs $1,000 Scholarship Award. The application deadline is March 15.
The program’s goal is to encourage young women to participate in public affairs by recognizing their commitment to the volunteer sector, evidence of volunteer leadership achievements and a dedication to the empowerment of women.
Eligible applicants must be between the ages of 16 and 19 and studying at a high school, college or university located in a Zonta district/region. Those who are studying elsewhere but are citizens of a Zonta country at the time of application are also eligible to apply. Zonta’s Berkshire chapter is in District 1, which includes New England and Canada’s North Atlantic region.
The Berkshire County winner will be announced by April 1, and the winning application will be forwarded on to the Zonta International Foundation for Women to compete for a $5,000 International Award. Information/applications: ZontaBerkshire.org.