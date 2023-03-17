PITTSFIELD — The Zonta Club of Berkshire County will honor five Berkshire women for their accomplishments at a dinner meeting March 21 at Mazzeo's Ristorante in Pittsfield. The event begins at 5 p.m.
The honorees include Janis Broderick, the executive director of the Elizabeth Freeman Center; Shirley Edgerton, founder/director of Rites of Passage and Empowerment Program; state Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier, D-Pittsfield; Sarah Gillooly, the program director for Girls Inc.; and Kristen van Ginhoven, the founder and artistic director of WAM Theatre. Marie Paradise will accept on Broderick's behalf. Longtime Zonta Club member Millie Blum, who died suddenly Feb. 15, will be honored posthumously.
The cost is $30 per person. All are welcome. Information/registration: zontaberkshire.org/