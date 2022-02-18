PITTSFIELD — BJ’s Wholesale Club, of Westborough, which has a store in Pittsfield, recently became eligible to service Massachusetts residents who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, according to the Baker-Polito administration.
State residents now can use SNAP EBT benefits to buy groceries online from participating BJ's stores for pickup and delivery. BJ’s is the seventh SNAP online retailer in the state, joining Stop & Shop, Walmart and Amazon, as well as Aldi, Hannaford, Price Chopper/Market 32 and Stop & Shop via Instacart.
SNAP benefits cannot be used to pay for fees, like delivery fees, and cannot be used to purchase items online at this time.
Information for retailers is available at FNS.USDA.gov/SNAP. Information on the Massachusetts program: Mass.gov/SNAPOnline.