Music in Common is celebrating the one year anniversary of the launch of The Black Legacy Project, a musical celebration of Black history to advance racial solidarity, equity and belonging.
A Black Legacy Project concert featuring a host of local musicians will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at the Boland Theater at Berkshire Community College.
The concert will feature the BLP songs recorded in the Berkshires which featured nearly three dozen local musicians, as well as songs from other BLP locations such as the Ozarks and Denver.
A screening of the Berkshires episode of the BLP docuseries will kick off the evening and a talkback with BLP directors and musicians will follow the performance. The event is free. Reserve tickets at eventbrite.com/e/405652967947. Masks are required.
Other events during the week-long celebration include a BLP performance at the FreshGrass Festival in North Adams on Saturday, Sept. 24, and school programs at select county schools.
A community roundtable on the theme of “After Sundown” will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Guthrie Center, 2 Van Deusenville Road, Great Barrington. Interested participants can register at theblacklegacyproject.org/roundtables.
Information: musicincommon.org/events.html.