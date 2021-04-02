PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield High opened its Fall II season with a resounding win over Drury on Thursday at BCC.
The Generals dominated throughout to take home a 6-0 victory.
Danny Kankam scored twice and Freddy Lopez had himself a field day in the win. Lopez doled out assists on all three of the Generals' first-half goals, including the game-breaker to Kankam in the 10th minute.
Kankam scored the second-half opener as well, making it a 4-0 game just two minutes out of intermission. In the 46th minute, Lopez got his goal, this time with Kankam on the assisting end.
Lopez left the field with four points and Kankam three, while Luke Peplowski aded a goal and an assist.
