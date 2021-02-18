Adam Hinds

State Sen. Adams Hinds announced Thursday that he and his wife, Alicia Mireles Christoff, are having a baby in June. 

 ADAM HINDS TWITTER PHOTO

State Sen. Adam Hinds, who has used social media to keep his constituents updated on the latest vaccine and COVID-19 announcements, took a break from official business Thursday to announce some personal news: he and his wife are having a baby. 

"Happy news: @TheAliciaJean and I are expecting a baby in late June. Grateful and overjoyed!", Hinds tweeted. 

@TheAliciaJean is Hinds wife, Alicia Mireles Christoff. The two got engaged in 2018 and were married the following year. 

Hinds, 44, D-Pittsfield, was recently reelected to a third two-year term to the Massachusetts Senate. He chairs two legislative committees that are helping to shape the state's economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic — the Senate side of the Joint Committee on Revenue and the new Senate Special Committee on Reimagining Massachusetts: Post-Pandemic Resiliency.

Hinds represents the largest legislative district in the commonwealth — nearly the size of Rhode Island — covering 52 communities in Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties.

Tags