State Sen. Adam Hinds, who has used social media to keep his constituents updated on the latest vaccine and COVID-19 announcements, took a break from official business Thursday to announce some personal news: he and his wife are having a baby.
"Happy news: @TheAliciaJean and I are expecting a baby in late June. Grateful and overjoyed!", Hinds tweeted.
@TheAliciaJean is Hinds wife, Alicia Mireles Christoff. The two got engaged in 2018 and were married the following year.
Hinds, 44, D-Pittsfield, was recently reelected to a third two-year term to the Massachusetts Senate. He chairs two legislative committees that are helping to shape the state's economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic — the Senate side of the Joint Committee on Revenue and the new Senate Special Committee on Reimagining Massachusetts: Post-Pandemic Resiliency.
Hinds represents the largest legislative district in the commonwealth — nearly the size of Rhode Island — covering 52 communities in Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties.