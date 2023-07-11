Partially untreated water from Adams' wastewater treatment plant flowed into the Hoosic River due to storm flooding

ADAMS — Amid the chaos of Monday’s rain storm, a partial discharge of untreated sewer water made its way into the Hoosic River, causing the town to declare a state of emergency.

According to Town Administrator Jay Green, Adams suffered severe flash flooding in the Jordan, Mill and Crotteau street areas due to excessive water flow from two flood conveyances. While there were no street closures in Adams yesterday, “our Wastewater Treatment Plant also suffered a significant inflow of water that resulted in the failure of our plant condition alarm system,” Green said.

The town is in touch with the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency regarding the untreated water, given the potential for damage that "may yet be unknown."

“The excessive water flow pushed its way through the plant and flooded our lower pump room (14 feet approximately) and partially flooded another pump room,” Green said.

The excessive water resulted in the untreated water discharge.

Green said there is no immediate health threat, “as the untreated water has been diluted from the high water already in the river.” The amount of untreated water discharged into the river is currently unknown.

Since yesterday’s incident, the alarm system has been repaired. Green said a redesign of the system will prevent this issue from happening again. Neighboring towns North Adams and Williamstown, along with the state Department of Environmental Protection, have been notified of the untreated water discharge into the river.

The DEP is currently considering a request for information from The Eagle sent to the department Tuesday morning.

The plant is operating normally at the moment, although the extent of the damage to the lower pump room hasn’t yet been determined.

“The amount of partially untreated water is diminishing as the water level subsides and the water chemistry is reset,” Green said.

Adams residents at the 2021 town meeting approved slightly more than $5 million in spending on wastewater treatment plant improvements, along with a $100,000 asset management plan that seeks to make “proactive” rather than “reactive” repairs.