Road closure on Route 8 reported in Adams along with area power outages

Tree down on power line in road with traffice

A tree down on Grove Street in Adams caused a traffic backup on Wednesday and possible power outages in the area. 

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CHESHIRE POLICE DEPARTMENT VIA FACEBOOK

ADAMS — Amid rain and wind Wednesday, more than 200 people are without power in Adams, according to National Grid.

The problem began around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, and the company estimated on its website that power would be restored around 3:45 p.m.

The cause may have been a tree that fell on a power line on Route 8 near Sommer Electric, but police are not sure, according to Adams Police Chief K. Scott Kelley.

"It's a great possibility that is why the power is out," he said.

High winds, heavy rain and then a cold blast: Berkshire County braces for a stormy transition to December

The road is closed and creating traffic issues, Kelley said. He did not know when it would be reopened.

"Traffic is backed up, and could be heavily congested, or closed for several hours," an Adams' Police Department Facebook post reads. "Please make appropriate adjustments."

About 1,000 customers in Cheshire were also without power Wednesday, National Grid reported on its site, and power has since been restored.

Greta Jochem can be reached at gjochem@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6272.

Reporter

Greta Jochem, a Report for America Corps member, joined the Eagle in 2021. Previously, she was a reporter at the Daily Hampshire Gazette. She is also a member of the investigations team.

