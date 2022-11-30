Road closure on Route 8 reported in Adams along with area power outages

ADAMS — Amid rain and wind Wednesday, more than 200 people are without power in Adams, according to National Grid.
The problem began around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, and the company estimated on its website that power would be restored around 3:45 p.m.
The cause may have been a tree that fell on a power line on Route 8 near Sommer Electric, but police are not sure, according to Adams Police Chief K. Scott Kelley.
"It's a great possibility that is why the power is out," he said.
The road is closed and creating traffic issues, Kelley said. He did not know when it would be reopened.
"Traffic is backed up, and could be heavily congested, or closed for several hours," an Adams' Police Department Facebook post reads. "Please make appropriate adjustments."
About 1,000 customers in Cheshire were also without power Wednesday, National Grid reported on its site, and power has since been restored.