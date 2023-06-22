<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Police have found 4-year-old girl taken by her biological mother; Amber Alert is canceled

PITTSFIELD — Police located the 4-year-old girl who authorities say was kidnapped by her biological mother Thursday morning. 

The 4-year-old girl, Cortana Goncalves, had been abducted by her mother, Brandee Arnold, from a family gathering on Thursday morning. The girl was found in Cheshire.

Arnold did not have custody of the child.

Police said the pair may have been traveling in a gray 2010 Honda Accord with Massachusetts plate 3SCG24. They were last seen on the Massachusetts Turnpike near Blandford at about 9:28 a.m. before the alert was issued.

Arnold, 32, had made "suicidal and homicidal statements," according to police, who were concerned for their safety.  

Amanda Burke can be reached at aburke@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6296.

