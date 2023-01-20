Amici restaurant in West Stockbridge damaged in early-morning fire

WEST STOCKBRIDGE — The Amici restaurant was damaged in a fire early Friday.
The building suffered a lot of smoke damage, but no one was injured, according to West Stockbridge Fire Chief Steven Traver.
The fire started around 4:20 a.m. at 5 Albany Road. The building was locked when firefighters arrived, and after entering they did not find anyone inside.
Several other departments responded to the blaze, including Lenox, Stockbridge, Lee, as well as one from New York. A cause has not been determined.
Amici co-owner Bridget Cappo could not immediately be reached for comment. The restaurant opened in April, replacing Tap House at Shaker Mill, which closed in 2021.