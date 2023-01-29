Bed Bath & Beyond in Pittsfield will close in March, as the company faces mounting financial woes

Pittsfield’s Bed Bath & Beyond location will close within the next few months, part of a larger wave of store closures for the struggling national retailer.

Earl Zipp, the shop’s manager, said the store has not set an official closing date yet, but was notified it would be some time in March. The business, located at 665 Merrill Road, sells home goods including bedsheets and bath supplies.

Zipp said employees found out Friday that the store was going to be closing and were instructed to begin liquidating the next day. The location is currently offering a 20% discount storewide and more sales will be introduced soon, Zipp said. Coupons are no longer accepted at the business, however.

Zipp said the store was closing as part of the company’s downsizing as Bed Bath & Beyond faces continued financial struggles. A recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission indicates the company doesn’t have enough money to repay lines of credit it still owes on.

The company announced that 150 stores would close in September 2022, and added another 62 stores to that list earlier this month. The Pittsfield location is not yet listed as a closure.