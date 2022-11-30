PITTSFIELD — Authorities responded to a report of an unarmed robbery at Berkshire Bank on West Street shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday, closing the building to the public while they searched for a suspect.
Pittsfield Police Department Capt. Thomas Dawley said the department received a hold-up alarm from Berkshire Bank, at 66 West St., around 9 this morning, prompting the response.
The suspect passed a note to the bank tellers instructing them to give him money.
Dawley said the amount taken is not known. No injuries were reported and the suspect is believed to be unarmed.
Police are reviewing surveillance footage of the incident and conducting a K-9 search of the McKay Street Garage, after finding an article of clothing they believe belonged to the suspect.
Dawley expects the scene to be locked down until around 11:30 a.m.
This story will be updated.