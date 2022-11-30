<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Police respond to an unarmed robbery at Berkshire Bank on West Street in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD — Authorities responded to a report of an unarmed robbery at Berkshire Bank on West Street shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday, closing the building to the public while they searched for a suspect.

Pittsfield Police Department Capt. Thomas Dawley said the department received a hold-up alarm from Berkshire Bank, at 66 West St., around 9 this morning, prompting the response.

The suspect passed a note to the bank tellers instructing them to give him money.

Dawley said the amount taken is not known. No injuries were reported and the suspect is believed to be unarmed.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage of the incident and conducting a K-9 search of the McKay Street Garage, after finding an article of clothing they believe belonged to the suspect.

Dawley expects the scene to be locked down until around 11:30 a.m.

This story will be updated.

Police cars lined up with lights on

Pittsfield police cars line McKay Street on Wednesday morning. 

Matt Martinez can be reached at mmartinez@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

News Reporter

Matt Martinez is a news reporter at The Berkshire Eagle. He worked at Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, graduated Marquette University. He is a former Report for America corps member.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all