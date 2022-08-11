A mobile home in Cheshire was destroyed in a fire Thursday

CHESHIRE — A residence at the Berkshire Village mobile home park was destroyed early Thursday in a fire.
The fire was reported around 2 a.m. at 22 Fourth Ave., according to Cheshire Fire Chief Thomas Francesconi. Firefighters were notified by a neighbor who heard a “popping sound” near the property in the wee hours of the morning.
No one was home, and the fire was under control by 2:41 a.m. after a “transitional attack” from the department, where the fire was doused from the outside before firefighters entered, Francesconi said.
Fire engines from Adams, Dalton and Lanesborough assisted in putting out the blaze, after a “first alarm” call by Francesconi. An ambulance unit from Adams also responded.
Since the mobile home park does not have fire hydrants, there were also tanker units providing water from Cheshire, Savoy, Lanesborough and Windsor. Francesconi said the firefighters only went through two tankers to put out the fire.
The investigation into the blaze is pending. Investigators from the state police are assisting with the effort, which will focus on the rear bedroom of the home, where they believe the blaze started.
Francesconi said no other units in the park were damaged.
A natural gas regulator between the home and its neighboring residence was melted, Francesconi said, meaning it will need to be replaced by Berkshire Gas. The gas was off at the time of the blaze after firefighters secured utilities in the area.
Francesconi gave a “very rough” estimate that replacing the mobile home would cost about $50,000, with the caveat that the current cost of building materials might increase the figure.