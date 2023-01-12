Bicyclist sent to the hospital after crashing into a car in North Adams

NORTH ADAMS — A bicyclist was sent to the hospital after a crash at the intersection of Main and Marshall streets on Wednesday afternoon.
Around 4:15 p.m., a bicyclist was coming off of the Hadley overpass when they collided with a car, according to North Adams Police Lt. Anthony Beverly.
The person was transported to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, and police did not have information on the person's condition.
Officers determined the bicyclist did not have the right of way in the intersection, Beverly said, and police do not plan to file any charges related to the crash.