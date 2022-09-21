<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bicyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Pittsfield

Pittsfield wreck

A bicyclist was critically injured Wednesday night after they were struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Dalton and Hubbard avenues in Pittsfield.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE PITTSFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT

PITTSFIELD — A bicyclist was critically injured Wednesday night after they were struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Dalton and Hubbard avenues. 

Police described the injuries as life-threatening and said the person was being taken to Berkshire Medical Center for treatment. 

"Traffic flow restricted, scene is active, please use alternate route," Pittsfield police said in a tweet. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all