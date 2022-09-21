Bicyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD — A bicyclist was critically injured Wednesday night after they were struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Dalton and Hubbard avenues.
Police described the injuries as life-threatening and said the person was being taken to Berkshire Medical Center for treatment.
"Traffic flow restricted, scene is active, please use alternate route," Pittsfield police said in a tweet.