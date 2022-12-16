Boston Symphony Orchestra President and CEO Gail Samuel stepping down after just 18 months on the job

In a shocking executive upheaval, the Boston Symphony announced Friday that President and CEO Gail Samuel has resigned, just 18 months after she began her tenure amid great fanfare as the orchestra’s first female leader.
She succeeded Mark Volpe, who retired after 26 years leading the BSO and greatly expanding Tanglewood with the addition of the Linde Center for Music and Learning, a $35 million project.
Samuel started at Tanglewood in June 2021. She had been hired from her position as president of the Hollywood Bowl and an administrative leadership post at the Los Angeles Philharmonic, including chief operating officer and executive director.
The BSO announcement on Friday morning did not cite specific reasons for her sudden departure. Her tenure will end on Jan. 3, but she has agreed to provide transition assistance and consultation with the Board of Trustees as it seeks a successor. The Board plans to begin a search for a new president and CEO at its meeting next month.
Also departing, as of Dec. 23, is Asadour Santourian, who was hired as vice president of the Tanglewood Music Center and Tanglewood Learning Institute. He had been hired just last January from his leadership post at the Aspen Music Festival in Colorado.
“The BSO thanks Asadour for his contributions and wishes him well in his future endeavors,” according to a brief statement.
Much of the planning for the 2023 Tanglewood festival including the activities of the music center and learning institute has been completed, The Eagle learned. A full season announcement is scheduled for Feb. 1.
The BSO plans to launch an immediate search for the next vice president.
“It was an honor to lead the Boston Symphony Orchestra, one of the world's most celebrated orchestras, particularly during such a significant time in history," Samuel said in a statement. "When I arrived at the BSO, I was dedicated to re-opening Tanglewood and Symphony Hall, and to increasing creativity at the BSO by welcoming artists to our stages more broadly representing the rich diversity that exists in our city.”
Samuel said that “after navigating the profoundly complicated re-opening matters and having successfully laid the groundwork for continued evolution at the BSO, I have decided to step down. The end of the season and Holiday Pops performances offer a natural time with limited disruption.”
She expressed “great pride in all that was accomplished during such a challenging time for the arts and culture sector. I am confident that the work I have done and the tools we put in place will enable future growth and diversity and enrich the BSO's rich legacy of artistry.”
She did not announce future plans but expressed gratitude to the Board of Trustees, the Boston arts and cultural community, and the BSO's players and staff “for the opportunity to positively impact this wonderful institution."
The sudden departure was announced by the BSO’s Board of Trustees.
At the time, “the organization was staging a decisive return from COVID-19 closures and cancellations during an unprecedented time in its history,” the announcement stated. “Working closely with the Board, Samuel developed and implemented re-opening campaigns for each of the BSO's premier venues, Tanglewood and Symphony Hall, helping to usher in the return of live audiences and spectacular seasons of performance, with the orchestra achieving critical acclaim.”
The Trustees added that Samuel “prioritized engaging broadly across the Boston community and making the BSO a more welcoming place for all, both on- and off-stage.” They cited innovations such as composers speaking directly from the stage about their works, a spring series of concerts around issues of social justice, and concerts outside of Symphony Hall.
“Simultaneously, she effectively stabilized the institution's operating budget and strengthened its financial standing,” the announcement noted.
"Gail came to the BSO as we were beginning to chart a critical course through the very consequential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Barbara Hostetter, chairperson of the Board of Trustees. "At a time when stabilizing the institution was of paramount priority, Gail was a steadying force. She also led the BSO through a vital turning point of generational change, setting in motion a creative vision that reflects the BSO's commitment to diversity.”
“As a result of her expertise, broad lens and hard work, the BSO is well positioned to continue with this important progress,” Hostetter added. “On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I express my gratitude to Gail and our entire executive team."
The Board of Trustees also announced that Jeffrey D. Dunn, a current member of the BSO's Board of Advisors and the organization's Finance Committee, will serve as interim president and CEO, starting Jan. 4.
Dunn was described as “an American media executive who has spent his career leading other talent and mission-driven organizations through time periods of significant change, financial growth, and societal impact around the world.”
"Jeff Dunn is a much-admired executive, recognized across industries for an innate ability to lead complex organizations with sound judgment and innovative ideas," Hostetter stated. "We especially hold immense respect for Jeff's experience in guiding organizations in times of change and are grateful to have him help us continue our forward momentum."
Before his retirement in 2021, Dunn served as executive chairman, president and CEO of Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational organization that produces Sesame Street, the much-admired public television series.
He is a longtime resident of Boston's Back Bay, a graduate of both Harvard College and Harvard University Graduate School of Business Administration, and a 30-year BSO subscriber.
"In these turbulent times, music is a universal language that lifts us up, connects us, and helps us all to feel more optimistic about our lives and the world," Dunn said in a statement. "The BSO is one of the world’s top cultural organizations known across the globe for its enduring contributions to music through its performances and educational programs, including the summer music academy at Tanglewood where the next generation of musicians can learn and hone their craft.
“I am honored to lend my executive experience to this incredible organization and look forward to collaborating with Music Director Andris Nelsons as the organization continues on its important path of cultural progress and financial stability."