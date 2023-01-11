News coverage of the disappearance of Ana Walshe confirms that both she and her husband have connections to Berkshire County.
Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen New Year's Day. In recent days, a police investigation has focused on recent conduct by her husband, Brian Walshe, 47, including his purchase of $450 in cleaning supplies after her disappearance.
The Boston Globe reported Tuesday that Brian Walshe was involved in a Lenox real estate project for which his father, Thomas, reportedly provided $500,000. The paper said he also received treatment at Austen Riggs, a mental health facility in Stockbridge, and that he met his future wife, then Ana Knipp, when she worked at the Wheatleigh, a luxury hotel in Lenox.
"Just days after lauding Brian Walshe’s cooperation in the case, authorities are now questioning his account and disclosing potential evidence," The Globe reported, "including a bloodied knife in the couple’s home and video footage allegedly showing Walshe — wearing a surgical mask and gloves — purchasing $450 in cleaning supplies from a Home Depot shortly after his wife disappeared."
Brian Walshe is being held on $500,000 bail after pleading not guilty to misleading police investigating the disappearance. His attorney, Tracy Miner, said he has been “incredibly cooperative" with police and she requested low or no bail.
According to The Globe account, Brian Walshe approached his father in the early 2000s about helping him finance the restoration of an old house. Thomas Walshe was to cover the cost of renovations, according to the paper, and pay his father back out of the eventual sale proceeds. The story said that information was gathered from a family friend and from court documents.
"On the night of the closing, father and son spoke over the phone, and Brian Walshe was supposed to send a check to his father with his share of the deal," The Globe reported. "Instead, the friend said, Brian Walshe disappeared with the money."
Brian Walshe reportedly met his future wife in 2008 when she worked at the Wheatleigh in Lenox, The Globe reported. "For her, it was love at first sight, she recalled in a court filing she submitted on his behalf in the art fraud case," the paper reported.
Trash facility probe
Investigators are examining items they found at a Boston-area trash processing facility to determine if they are connected to the disappearance of a Massachusetts woman, authorities said Tuesday.
Police combed through trash at the Peabody facility on Monday looking for clues in the disappearance of Ana Walshe.
“Search activity conducted north of Boston yesterday resulted in a number of items being collected which will now be subject to processing and testing to determine if they are of evidentiary value to this investigation," the office of Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a statement. The statement did not say what the items were.
CNN is reporting that the objects recovered included a hacksaw, torn cloth and evidence of bloodstains.
On New Year's Day, Ana Walshe, a mother of three, was supposed to take a ride-hailing service to Logan International Airport for a flight to Washington, D.C., where she often worked, but authorities said there is no evidence she ever got into a vehicle or on a flight.
Peabody is north of Boston, but not far from Swampscott, where Brian Walshe’s mother lives. A prosecutor said Monday that he visited his mother’s home on New Year’s Day.
Cohasset is an affluent coastal community about 15 miles southeast of Boston.