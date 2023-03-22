<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Brown Street bridge in North Adams is closed because it's no longer safe for travel. When will it reopen?

Jersey barriers block a bridge entrance

Following an inspection Tuesday, the state closed the Brown Street bridge because it is not safe.

 GILLIAN JONES — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

NORTH ADAMS — After an inspection Tuesday, the state closed the Brown Street bridge because it is not safe. When will it reopen? It's going to be a while, said Mayor Jennifer Macksey. 

map of where bridge is closed on Brown Street

State inspectors noticed significant change since the last inspection in September and closed it, said Macksey and Tim Lescarbeau, the city's commissioner of public services.

"It was determined the bridge was no longer safe for travel," Macksey said Wednesday morning. "The city and the state are working together to come up with a plan. For the moment the bridge will remain closed until further notice.”

The city-owned structure that connects River Street and West Main Street over the Hoosic River was built in 1952, according to state data.

It's been on the state's list of structurally deficient bridges.

Though it has long been in poor condition, Lescarbeau said, inspectors Tuesday flagged concerns about increasing deterioration.

"They are concerned it's more of a rapid decline," Lescarbeau said.

Jersey barriers block a bridge entrance

Following an inspection Tuesday, the state closed the Brown Street bridge because it is not safe.

City American Rescue Plan funds would not be enough to cover a fix, Macksey said. "I don't think I have enough ARPA money in the world to do complete repair," she said. "It's going to be a while for a new bridge.”

Emergency services in the city like the police and fire department have made alternate routes, Macksey said. Northern Berkshire EMS is about a block away and uses the bridge, but has made plans for an alternate route, and a detour around it is about 1.2 miles, she said.

"It's a common route of traffic for people — we're sensitive this is an inconvenience."

This story will be updated.

Greta Jochem can be reached at gjochem@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6272.

Tags

Reporter

Greta Jochem, a Report for America Corps member, joined the Eagle in 2021. Previously, she was a reporter at the Daily Hampshire Gazette. She is also a member of the investigations team.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all