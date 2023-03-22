Brown Street bridge in North Adams is closed because it's no longer safe for travel. When will it reopen?

NORTH ADAMS — After an inspection Tuesday, the state closed the Brown Street bridge because it is not safe. When will it reopen? It's going to be a while, said Mayor Jennifer Macksey.

State inspectors noticed significant change since the last inspection in September and closed it, said Macksey and Tim Lescarbeau, the city's commissioner of public services.

"It was determined the bridge was no longer safe for travel," Macksey said Wednesday morning. "The city and the state are working together to come up with a plan. For the moment the bridge will remain closed until further notice.”

The city-owned structure that connects River Street and West Main Street over the Hoosic River was built in 1952, according to state data.

It's been on the state's list of structurally deficient bridges.

Though it has long been in poor condition, Lescarbeau said, inspectors Tuesday flagged concerns about increasing deterioration.

"They are concerned it's more of a rapid decline," Lescarbeau said.

City American Rescue Plan funds would not be enough to cover a fix, Macksey said. "I don't think I have enough ARPA money in the world to do complete repair," she said. "It's going to be a while for a new bridge.”

Emergency services in the city like the police and fire department have made alternate routes, Macksey said. Northern Berkshire EMS is about a block away and uses the bridge, but has made plans for an alternate route, and a detour around it is about 1.2 miles, she said.

"It's a common route of traffic for people — we're sensitive this is an inconvenience."

This story will be updated.