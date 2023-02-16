Police are investigating a burned out car found in Springside Park, behind Reid Middle School

PITTSFIELD — Police officers and firefighters discovered the remains of a burned out car in Springside Park this morning, according to Deputy Fire Chief Neil Myers.
The fire had occurred before authorities arrived on the scene. They believe the vehicle had been abandoned overnight, Myers said. The vehicle was found in a field behind Reid Middle School in the upper end of the city's largest park and was reported by a person who was walking through the area.
The car was completely destroyed.
"It was completely burned out to a shell," Myers said.
No injuries were reported. The incident is under investigation by Pittsfield Police.