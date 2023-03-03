A crash involving a school bus and pickup truck in North Adams is under investigation

NORTH ADAMS — A school bus collided with a pickup truck on State Road on Friday afternoon, police said.
The crash occurred about 1:52 p.m. in the area of State Road and Phelps Avenue, said North Adams Police Lt. Anthony Beverly.
"There were no students involved," Beverly said of the crash, stating that the bus wasn't carrying any children. No injuries were reported.
North Adams police and fire responded to the scene along with Northern Berkshire EMS.
Police did not immediately release details about the crash or the drivers who were involved. Beverly said the crash remains under investigation.