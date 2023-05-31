Five people were transported to the hospital after a three-car pileup on Pittsfield Road in Lenox

LENOX — Police are investigating a three-car pileup at the entrance to the Center at Lenox shopping complex on Tuesday evening.
Five people were transported by ambulance to Berkshire Medical Center for treatment of what police described as serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Names of those injured and the official cause of the accident were unavailable Wednesday because the report by investigating Officer Jacob Stringer was not yet completed, Police Chief Stephen E. O’Brien said.
Stringer and Officer William Colvin responded to reports of the three-vehicle accident at 489 Pittsfield Road shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday, O’Brien said. Also on the scene just north of the Pittsfield city line on the heavily-traveled Pittsfield Road (Routes 7 & 20) were Lee Police, Pittsfield Police, state police and the Lenox Fire Department.
The accident involved a northbound motorist who entered the turning lane and then attempted a left-hand turn into the shopping complex against two oncoming southbound vehicles, one in the travel lane and the other in the passing lane, Colvin said. Northbound and southbound traffic had a green light right-of-way at the intersection, he added.
The Lenox Fire Department extricated a front-seat passenger from the northbound vehicle.
Southbound traffic was diverted to Dan Fox Drive, while northbound motorists were detoured to Holmes Road, Colvin said, until one lane was reopened in each direction. The scene was cleared before 7 p.m.
Lenox Ambulance, Lee Ambulance and County Ambulance transported the accident victims to the hospital, O’Brien said. The vehicles were removed by Hoff’s and R.W.’s towing services.
The busy shopping complex area, a frequent scene of some severe but usually minor accidents, includes Market 32 by Price Chopper, CVS Pharmacy, Carr Hardware, Kohl’s, Marshall’s, the soon-to-open 110 Grill, Verizon Wireless, a Berkshire Bank branch and Luxury Nails & Spa.