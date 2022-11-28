The cause of a fire that destroyed a home in Adams on Thanksgiving Day remains undetermined

ADAMS — The cause of the Thanksgiving Day fire that destroyed a home on Richmond Street has been ruled undetermined by the Massachusetts Fire Marshal's office.

“The fire originated in a closet, where power tools were stored and near to some electrical wiring,” said Jake Wark, spokesman for the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services. “Because more than one potential factor could not be ruled out, the cause will remain officially undetermined, but investigators do not believe it was suspicious.”

The fire broke out around 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the century-old home at 16-18 Richmond St. Owners Paul and Vanessa Mazzantini and their 3-month old daughter Lindley were displaced, as were renters of the other unit, Jacob Hall and Marie Ellis. A traveling nurse renting a small Airbnb space in the house was also displaced.

No one was injured in the fire.

Crews from Adams and four other departments — North Adams, Cheshire, Dalton and Savoy — fought the blaze for four hours. The heat melted power lines hanging close to the home, forcing utility providers to cut power to the street for several hours.

A network of support has mobilized to raise funds and gather supplies for the displaced families.