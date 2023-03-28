Cheshire Police are investigating a possible hit-and-run after a two-car crash on Route 8

CHESHIRE — A two-car collision became a hit-and-run Tuesday afternoon, with one driver transported to Berkshire Medical Center while the other took off down Route 8.
The department is looking for a red tractor-trailer that left the scene of the crash driving northbound on Route 8, according to Cheshire Police Officer Cody Alvarez, who spoke with The Eagle at about 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The crash took place in the area of Pump House Road. Alvarez said police — state police also responded to the scene — did not have to shut down the road. The driver who sustained non-life-threatening injuries had to be extricated from the car, but Alvarez said that was relatively simple.
“The fire department showed up and just opened the door. The door was stuck,” Alvarez said. “He just walked out. I don’t know what it was stuck on, but it came loose, and they opened the door without issue.”
Alvarez said Cheshire Police are investigating the manner of the crash and attempting to piece together who was there and what the speeds were.
“I have to talk to the injured operator more, and hopefully we can find the other operator to get their version of the story,” Alvarez said.
He said he expects the police will have a full, public report in a couple days.
This is a developing story.