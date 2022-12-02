SUV driver a 'lucky man,' says police, after his vehicle hit a tractor trailer and flipped on Route 8 in Cheshire

CHESHIRE — Route 8 has reopened after a rollover crash Friday morning.
Around 9:30 a.m. Friday, Northern Berkshire EMS reported a vehicle rollover, according to Cheshire Police Officer Aaron Goodell.
After reviewing footage on the tractor trailer's dash cam, police believe an SUV was speeding northbound on Route 8 when it veered into the southbound lane and hit a tractor trailer. The SUV flipped and skid for at least 50 feet before hitting a guard rail, Goodell said.
The tractor trailer driver was not injured and the SUV driver left the scene with just a small cut on the finger.
“He's a very lucky man," Goodell said.
The road near the intersection of Hoosac Drive was closed and reopened after roughly an hour-and-a-half, Goodell said.
No charges related to the crash have been filed and the incident is still under investigation, he said.