Craneville Elementary School in Dalton dismissed early after suspicious odor detected in hallways

DALTON — Craneville Elementary School was dismissed early Monday and two students were taken to the hospital after a concerning odor was detected in the hallways.
The students were transported to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield with headache-like symptoms, said Dalton Police Chief Deanna Strout. Their ages were not released.
The odor was reported around 10:45 a.m. and was initially suspected to be natural gas. Firefighters later determined that the smell was caused by an electrical surge that overheated motors in the school's rooftop heating units, said Dalton Fire Lt. Zack Morrissey.
The heating units were located on opposite ends of the building, making it difficult to determine the source at first, he added.
All 443 students at the school were evacuated within minutes after the odor was detected and taken to the Stationery Factory, where their parents picked them up. The Stationary Factory is located about a half mile from the school.
Firefighters cleared the scene by 2 p.m., and police assisted parents with the pickup.
Leslie Blake-Davis, superintendent of the Central Berkshire Regional School District, commended first responders for their quick response, and the teachers and administrators at Craneville for keeping students safe.
"It isn't easy to keep 443 students calm and relaxed during something like this," she said.
Strout said the department had conducted a drill for this scenario on April 6, and things were carried out almost exactly to plan. One wild card: The power surge made the police department lose their radios during the call, which added to the day's challenge.
Craneville will be replacing the heating units out of an abundance of caution, although the complications were caused by the surge, not the equipment itself, Blake-Davis said. The school will reopen on Tuesday.