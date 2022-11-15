Woman injured after her car flips over on the Main Street bridge in Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN — A woman suffered minor injuries Tuesday morning after her car overturned on the Main Street bridge, tying up traffic for around an hour.
Patricia Cumberbatch was taken to Berkshire Medical Center North for treatment, according to a report from the Williamstown Police Department.
The bridge where the wreck occurred is under construction and being replaced. Cumberbatch was traveling eastbound over the bridge around 10:10 a.m. when her car veered too close to a construction safety barrier and hit the yellow plastic crash barricades.
The impact of the crash caused the car to flip over, coming to a rest on its roof, according to the report.
The report noted that glare from the sun may have impeded the driver's line of sight.
The vehicle was totaled, and by 11:20 a.m. traffic resumed in both lanes.