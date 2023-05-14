John Cicchetti, the Dalton man critically injured in a head-on collision on Dalton Avenue on May 7, has died

PITTSFIELD — John Cicchetti, the Dalton man who was critically injured in a head-on collision with an alleged drunk driver on May 7, has died.
Cicchetti, 85, was struck by another driver while traveling on Dalton Avenue around 5 a.m. last Sunday. Cameron Taylor-Boland, 28, unexpectedly shifted from the eastbound lane to the westbound lane on Dalton Avenue, resulting in a head-on collision between his Chevrolet Silverado and Cicchetti’s Toyota Camry, according to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office.
Both