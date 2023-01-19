<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Egremont man dies after setting himself on fire in 'terrible tragedy'

Egremont chicken coop fire (copy)

Officials inspect the scene of a fire that killed Brian Levy-Sadhana, who investigators say set himself on fire at his Mount Washington Road home in Egremont.

EGREMONT — A man has died from injuries he suffered Wednesday morning after setting himself on fire at his property off Mount Washington Road.

Brian Levy-Sadhana was found severely burned after a passerby called 911 around 7:40 a.m. and reported that a chicken coop was on fire, according to a release Thursday from the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office. He later died from his injuries. 

“The [State Police Detectives Unit] investigating found no detectable evidence of foul play by third parties,” the statement said. “A K-9 unit alerted to numerous items near the chicken coop for ignitable liquid accelerate which confirmed the self-immolation conclusion.”

“This is a terrible tragedy,” DA Timothy Shugrue said in the statement. “Our Office gives its heartfelt condolences to Mr. Levy-Sadhana’s wife, daughter, grandson, and family.”

According to scanner reports Wednesday morning, weather conditions prevented a Life Flight helicopter from flying after being summoned amid reports of someone with severe burns. 

The Office of the State Fire Marshal as well as Egremont Police Chief Jason LaForest also investigated.

Heather Bellow can be reached at hbellow@berkshireeagle.com or 413-329-6871. 

