Egremont man dies after setting himself on fire in 'terrible tragedy'

EGREMONT — A man has died from injuries he suffered Wednesday morning after setting himself on fire at his property off Mount Washington Road.

Brian Levy-Sadhana was found severely burned after a passerby called 911 around 7:40 a.m. and reported that a chicken coop was on fire, according to a release Thursday from the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office. He later died from his injuries.

If you or someone you know needs help Two 24/7 hotlines to call if you or someone you know is thinking about suicide: Berkshire Crisis Team: 413-499-0412 National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 988 For more resources and hotlines, go to berkshireoalition.org/resources

“The [State Police Detectives Unit] investigating found no detectable evidence of foul play by third parties,” the statement said. “A K-9 unit alerted to numerous items near the chicken coop for ignitable liquid accelerate which confirmed the self-immolation conclusion.”

“This is a terrible tragedy,” DA Timothy Shugrue said in the statement. “Our Office gives its heartfelt condolences to Mr. Levy-Sadhana’s wife, daughter, grandson, and family.”

According to scanner reports Wednesday morning, weather conditions prevented a Life Flight helicopter from flying after being summoned amid reports of someone with severe burns.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal as well as Egremont Police Chief Jason LaForest also investigated.