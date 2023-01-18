<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Egremont resident reportedly suffers severe injuries due to chicken coop fire

A state fire marshal inspects the scene of a fire in a chicken coop in Egremont that reportedly caused a resident to suffer severe burns.

EGREMONT — A Mount Washington Road resident suffered severe burns from a morning fire that destroyed a chicken coop.

Scanner reports indicated that the resident, who lives on a hillside abutting the road, had been badly burned and that a Life Flight helicopter was summoned but could not fly due to weather conditions.

At the scene, Egremont Police Chief Jason LaForest said he could not comment on whether the resident had been injured or speak to his condition. He said the source of the fire is not yet known. 

Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire in a chicken coop in Egremont that badly injured a Mount Washington Road resident.
Police and fire fighters responded to the morning fire in Egremont that destroyed a resident's chicken coop and caused him to suffer burns. 

An agent from the state Fire Marshal's office arrived at around 9 a.m. and joined Egremont police and firefighters in an inspection of the charred remains of the coop – one of a collection of outbuildings above the main house. The property is on the town's western edge, less than half a mile from the New York border.

LaForest said the fire, which apparently erupted sometime before 8 a.m., remains under investigation.

The chief said he could report with certainty that the fire is not linked to the multiple, four-year-old arson cases up the road in Mount Washington that investigators are still trying to crack.

Egremont Fire Chief Joseph Schneider, also at the scene, said Great Barrington firefighters assisted the Egremont department in responding.

Heather Bellow can be reached at hbellow@berkshireeagle.com or 413-329-6871. 

