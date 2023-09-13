The family of a Clarksburg couple killed in a NY crosswalk say the deaths were 'avoidable'

CLARKSBURG — A local couple struck by a car Saturday died under "completely avoidable circumstances," family members said Tuesday.
“Our world has been turned upside down by the loss of two of the people we loved more than we could ever express with words,” the family wrote in a statement that was released to The Eagle on Tuesday.
Patricia Peck, 77, and Gary Sheldon, 74, were struck and killed about 8:21 p.m. Saturday in a crosswalk outside Lebanon Valley Speedway, according to New York State Police. The speedway, which is about 16 miles west of Pittsfield, was holding its 2023 finale event.
Troopers and responding emergency medical service personnel attempted life-saving measures, but both were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver, Erica C. Florin, 36, of Lee, was heading east on Route 20 in her 2019 Subaru Crosstrek when she struck the couple, according to an investigation by New York State Police.
Police said Florin is cooperating in the investigation and they don't expect her to face charges in the incident.
In an email sent to The Eagle on Tuesday, Sheldon’s son-in-law Jeffery Morris said friends and family were shaken by the loss.
“Things will never ever be the same for us by losing Gary and Patricia,” he wrote on behalf of the family.
“Sisters, brothers, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many other family members and friends lives will be forever changed as a result of what has happened, through no fault of two people who were just being together and doing what they loved to do,” he wrote. “We only wish that the completely avoidable circumstances giving rise to our loss would never have happened.”
UPDATED: Two Clarksburg residents struck and killed on Route 20 near Lebanon Valley Speedway in New York
The family held a memorial service on Monday.
There is support for Peck at Williams College as well, as she worked in the mail room at Mears House for years.
Morris concluded the family’s statement by asking for the public to respect their privacy in the grieving process, “and the long road ahead in healing our wounds.”
“The family would like to thank the first responders and race fans who were there to comfort Gary and Patricia after the accident occurred,” he wrote.