Faulty electrical wiring caused house fire on Linden Street in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD — The cause of the fire that broke out inside a Linden Street residence early Sunday morning was found to be faulty electrical wiring, a fire department official said.
Crews were called to 238 Linden St. about 5:45 a.m. in response to a fire that started in the ceiling between the second and third floors of the wood-framed home, said Deputy Chief Ron Clement.
Firefighters “made a very aggressive attack" and had the bulk of the flames extinguished in about 30 minutes, he said.
Hot spots took some more time to put out, Clement said, and crews wrapped up at the scene of the single-family home within a span of two-and-a-half hours.
The fire was deemed accidental in nature and was caused by faulty electrical wiring, according to Clement.
Firefighters had been told that there were people trapped inside, and went inside to attempt a rescue, he said.
But it turned out to be a miscommunication, possibly due to a language barrier between fire officials and a person on scene.
No one was inside the home, he said.
One firefighter received a facial injury and is doing OK, Clement said.