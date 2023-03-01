Fire at the former Brodie Ski Area is being investigated as suspicious

NEW ASHFORD — A two-story building at the former Brodie Ski Area was destroyed Wednesday morning in a fire that investigators are calling suspicious.
Smoke billowed from charred rubble midmorning as fire crews worked to put out the last of the blaze. A cause has not been determined.
“It is suspicious at this time,” New Ashford Volunteer Fire Department Chief Frank Speth said as he stood on the scene. “There’s no power to the building.”
First responders were called to the scene around 7:15 a.m. and were able to get the fire under control in about an hour. The unoccupied building was a storage area, according to Speth.
Ten fire departments responded to the fire, including Dalton, Williamstown and Hancock. Northern Berkshire EMS was also on the scene, as well as a state police investigator from the state Fire Marshal's office.
No one was injured in the fire.
The former downhill ski area off of Route 7 closed in 2002 and had snow tubing until 2007. The 500-acre property is listed for sale for $1.9 million.