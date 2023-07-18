A fire damaged a vacant Pittsfield home that was under renovation

PITTSFIELD — A structure fire Tuesday evening damaged a vacant Montgomery Avenue home that was under renovation, according to a report from the Pittsfield Fire Department.
About 5:35 p.m., firefighters responded to 33-35 Montgomery Ave. after receiving reports of smoke coming from windows in the 2 1/2 story duplex, the report said. Crews were able to knock down the fire, which was on the second floor.
No injuries were reported.
The second floor received moderate fire, smoke and water damage, and the floors below received water damage, the report said, for a total damage estimate of about $10,000.
The fire remains under investigation by the Pittsfield Fire Investigation Unit.