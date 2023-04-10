A stubborn solar panel fire burned through a roof in Sandisfield and continued to reignite

SANDISFIELD — A rooftop solar panel apparently erupted in flames on a house off of Route 8 on Monday morning, destroying part of a roof as firefighters struggled to put out a fire that reignited several times.

No one was hurt and the fire caused minimal damage inside the house, said Sandisfield Fire Chief Ralph Morrison. The attic did sustain damage, however. Morrison said the cause is still undetermined and is under investigation.

Nicholas Smigel said he was in his dining room when he saw smoke outside his window that the wind was pushing down from the roof.

His daughter, 4, was inside the house. His other two children were at school. His wife Megan Smigel was at the Farmington General Store, which they own and run and sits next to their home, on the same property.

“I ran out and saw flames and went back inside to get my daughter,” Smigel said, while waiting on hold with Tesla, the company that makes these solar panels.

The fire appeared to start from just one of the panels, given the damage, Smigel said. The fire took about 10 to 15 minutes to knock down, said Morrison.

The call came in at 10:59 a.m., he said. Sandisfield firefighters responded along with mutual aid crews from Monterey, Otis, and Connecticut firefighters from Colebrook and Riverton.

The fire was stubborn.

“It went out and then started back up, and started back up, and started back up,” Morrison said, even though the power to the panels had been turned off.

That is called “stranded energy,” according to the National Fire Protection Association.

“What is unique about ESS (Energy Storage Systems) is that often, even after being involved in a fire, there is still energy within the ESS,” says an association safety fact sheet on its website. “This is difficult to discharge since the terminals are often damaged and presents a hazard to those performing overhaul after a fire. Stranded energy can also cause reignition of the fire hours or even days later.”

Solar panel fires are apparently rare, according to the U.S. Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy.

The agency, which says there is “no clear data” about these fires in the U.S., cites a German study that found that of the 430 fires involving solar systems, 210 “were caused by the system itself.”

“Germany has been a world leader in solar production, with about 1.7 million PV systems installed. The U.S. has 1.8 million installed,” according to the agency’s fire safety guide for solar systems. The cause of solar system fires are usually “design flaws, component defects, and faulty installation.”

Morrison said a state electrical inspector is investigating.

Whatever sparked it, Megan Smigel said she is glad it didn’t happen at night.

Their daughter was a little shaken by the episode – some of her concerns are well-founded.

“She’s more worried about her stuffed animals in her bedroom,” Smigel said.