Former Lenox Town Hall employee seriously injured in accident at Price Chopper parking lot

LENOX — A former Town Hall employee was seriously injured Tuesday after she was struck by a minivan at the Market 32/Price Chopper parking lot off Pittsfield Road.
Mary Louise Jarvis, 89, of Morgan Manor in Lenox, was treated at the scene and taken to Berkshire Medical Center. Jarvis suffered a serious leg injury and head trauma, according to Police Chief Stephen E. O’Brien.
She was later transferred to Bay State Medical Center in Springfield for surgery on her leg. An update on her condition was not immediately available Wednesday morning.
The accident was reported at 1:27 p.m. Jarvis was hit by a minivan driven by Robert F. Tubbs, who was backing up from a parking spot, O’Brien said.
Tubbs, 75, of Pittsfield apparently didn’t see Jarvis, and she also didn't notice the vehicle backing up.
Jarvis worked at Town Hall in the 1980s and '90s as an assistant treasurer and tax collector. Her son Scott Jarvis is assistant superintendent at the Department of Public Works.
“It appears this was just a tragic accident,” O’Brien told The Eagle, citing witnesses and video surveillance from Price Chopper. “It doesn’t appear there will be any criminal charges, although this investigation is still very much open and ongoing.
"The driver of the van, his two passengers and Price Chopper have been very cooperative.”
This story may be updated.