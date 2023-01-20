Four-car accident on Route 8 in Cheshire causes traffic delays

CHESHIRE — A four-car accident temporarily shut down Route 8 on Friday morning.
The accident caused one minor injury to a person’s hand, according to Cheshire Police Chief Michael Alibozek. He said he would “definitely” attribute the accident to the inclement weather, as snow fell in the region Friday morning.
The accident occurred around 7:30 a.m., and Cheshire police, Cheshire Fire Department, county ambulance and Northern Berkshire EMS were dispatched to the scene.
Shortly after 8:30 a.m., Alibozek said one lane on Route 8 had opened up, and tow trucks were in the way.