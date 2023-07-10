<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Rockland man airlifted after rollover in Great Barrington is released from hospital

GREAT BARRINGTON — A Rockland man who was airlifted Friday night after a rollover crash was released from the hospital the following day after suffering what turned out to be minor injuries.

The man, who is in his 30s, possibly had a bruised lung, said Great Barrington Police Chief Paul Storti.

Initial police logs indicated the man was seriously injured after crashing his white Chevy Avalanche near the intersection of Egremont Road and West Sheffield Road. First responders found him struggling to breathe, and called a LifeStar helicopter. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

Police received the call around 6:45 p.m., according to the radio dispatch log.

Heather Bellow can be reached at hbellow@berkshireeagle.com or 413-329-6871. 

