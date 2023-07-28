Firefighters save a Great Barrington home from a raging garage fire despite a bad hydrant

GREAT BARRINGTON — Firefighters used tankers from multiple towns to put out a raging garage fire on Division Street on Tuesday night since a nearby hydrant did not yield enough water.

There were no injuries, according to Brian Mead, the Great Barrington Fire Department's Public Information Officer. The fire in what was a woodworking shop is believed to have been sparked by a lightning strike, he added, noting that the State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause along with the fire department and Great Barrington Police.

The fire is not thought to have been intentionally set.

Great Barrington firefighters arrived quickly to the scene just before 8 p.m. to find flames 30 feet high and in close proximity to the garage owner’s home, which was “moments away from igniting,” according to a statement from Interim Fire Chief James Mead.

As crews worked to knock the fire down initially with a deck water gun, Mead requested a “tanker task force,” which included trucks from Egremont, Monterey and Sheffield.

Multiple crews and engines from all four towns also responded.

“The garage that housed a woodworking shop was under control within 20 minutes,” Mead said, “however firefighters remained on scene pulling apart and hosing down the contents for approximately four hours with the assistance of a mini excavator. The garage was a total loss and the nearby stucco home had minor damage from heat exposure.”

A nearby hydrant “was not a viable water source,” according to Mead's statement. This again renews concerns about the hydrant system operated by Housatonic Water Works Co. The hydrants do not have a strong “fire flow” in part because the system is served by old mains that are not wide enough. Fire officials have long been aware of the problem, and have previously told The Eagle they are prepared to use other sources of water for fires in and around Housatonic.

The owner of the garage lost woodworking supplies and machinery, and the home sustained minor damage. Mead offered his sympathy to the homeowner and praised the quick work of crews that saved the house.

He also thanked the department’s Support Group and Southern Berkshire Ambulance for keeping firefighters “hydrated and healthy during this unprecedented heat.”