A Housatonic resident lost $700 to a scammer pretending to work for National Grid. The utility is warning customers

GREAT BARRINGTON — A Housatonic resident told police she lost around $700 to people claiming to work for National Grid after they told her they would shut off power to her home if she didn’t pay up right away.

A National Grid technician was on his way to turn off the power, said a caller who appeared to be using a company phone number, and persuaded her to withdraw the money from her bank account.

This narrative, logged by police on May 11, is just one of various scams meant to separate people from their money, though common enough that National Grid has an alert about it on its website.

The company reminds customers that National Grid does not threaten immediate termination of service, nor does it accept wire transfers or prepaid credit cards for payments.

National Grid says to suspect a scam if: You are threatened with immediate service termination (this is NOT our procedure).

The caller seeks payment when your account is current.

The caller demands immediate payment by wire transfer or prepaid card (we don’t accept payment through these cards).

The caller is someone you cannot identify.

The caller can’t provide the last five digits of your National Grid account number when asked. A National Grid representative will know it.

National Grid also says there would be no demand for payment if an account is current, and that robocalls offering future discounts are fake.

Police see enough of these scams, said Great Barrington Police Chief Paul Storti, that the department provides information on its website about how residents can protect themselves from this type of theft.

If you’re unsure or suspicious, call us, Storti said, adding that "99.9 percent it’s a scam.”

He also warned of those instances where something “sounds too good to be true,” in which case, it probably is.

Storti said thieves threatening to cut off service is a frequent trick, and “there are new ones developing continuously.”

The resident who called police to report the incident said she had received text messages “with barcodes” for paying the scammers.

Americans lost nearly $40 billion last year due these types of "phishing" scams, according to a report by TrueCaller, an app that blocks spam calls. The Federal Trade Commission reported losses of almost $8.8 billion for various kinds of fraud.

National Grid says other scams include people showing up in person, contacting them by email and attempting to “lure recipients into clicking on a link, visiting a malicious website, revealing account information.”

The FTC also has resources about this growing form of theft.

“A call from your gas, electric, or water company threatening to immediately turn off your service is probably a scam,” the FTC website says.

It also says that if one has parted with one’s money, there are ways to get it back. In most cases, one can tell the bank or transfer app like Venmo that the transaction was fraudulent and ask that it be reversed.

With cash and cryptocurrency it is harder, however. With cryptocurrency, one can ask the company used to send the money to reverse the transaction. One can also ask the U.S. Postal Service to intercept a package containing cash.

