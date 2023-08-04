A railroad worker injured on tracks in Great Barrington has been airlifted to the hospital

GREAT BARRINGTON — A railroad worker was airlifted to a hospital Friday morning after being injured by equipment on the tracks in a remote area near the Sheffield town line.

The extent of the worker's injuries is unknown, Great Barrington Police Chief Paul Storti told The Eagle, adding that he would send an update and more details of the incident when he has them. Storti also does not yet know whether the railroad worker is a local resident.

The incident is under investigation by multiple agencies, including town police and the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney's Office.

Investigators were still at the scene as of 1 p.m., having converged at a driveway next to a storage unit facility. Railroad workers were huddled near a pickup truck, and the track equipment that had injured the employee sat nearby.

Early scanner reports, just after 10 a.m. indicated that the worker was injured at the tracks near Lime Kiln Road in Sheffield, and the dispatch suggested someone had been "run over" by equipment.

Storti said that it actually happened in Great Barrington, in an area that is hard to access. Both Great Barrington and Sheffield fire crews as well as Sheffield Police, he added, responded to assist in the "extrication of the victim due to the remote location."

The tracks are owned by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, and used by the Housatonic Railroad Co. It is still unclear who the employees are working for and what work they were doing.

An employee who answered the phone at the railroad company said they also were waiting on details. The Eagle is also awaiting information from a DOT spokesperson.

This story will be updated.