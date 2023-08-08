Panel chooses sculptor Richard Blake to create W.E.B. Du Bois monument in Great Barrington

GREAT BARRINGTON — A panel working to create a monument to W.E.B. Du Bois in the heart of town announced Tuesday that it has chosen sculptor Richard Blake to create the work.

Blake was one of three finalists renowned for public works of Black historical figures who presented miniature models for public viewing of their sculptures both at the Mason Library and the Berkshire Athenaeum.

Blake's sculpture of a sitting, gesturing Du Bois will eventually be cast in bronze and placed on a curved marble seating area in a newly created plaza in front of the Mason Library. The sculpture will be installed in fall 2024, according to members of the W.E.B. Du Bois Sculpture Project, which commissioned the monument and raised money for a venture that will cost a total of $325,000.

Beginning with 18 submissions from artists, a panel of judges had narrowed the list to three. The other two finalists were submissions by Vinnie Bagwell and Dana King.

Blake, who could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday morning, is renowned for statues of Rosa Parks, Frederick Douglas and Martin Luther King Jr. He earned a degree from the Tyler School of Fine Arts at Temple University, and is a National Sculpture Society Medal of Honor recipient for his contributions to American sculpture, according to a statement from the sculpture project nonprofit.

“My public sculptures commemorate social activism and those who have contributed or fought for social justice,“ Blake said in a statement about the selection of his work. “I want to shed light on often overlooked or marginalized American heroes of color.”

Members of the board said the choice between three talented artists was hard to make, saying in a group statement by jury leader Lauren Clark, "after much discussion we found Blake’s model the most responsive to our vision.”

